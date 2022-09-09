North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.11

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $14.85. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 17,967 shares.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

