North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.11

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $14.85. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 17,967 shares.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.