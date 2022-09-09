Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.73. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

