Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

NYSE:NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.73.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 99,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 106,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

