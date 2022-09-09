NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 126,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 273.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 259,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

