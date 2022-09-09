NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,191.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,318.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,387.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

