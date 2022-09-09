NVR (NYSE:NVR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NVR opened at $4,191.61 on Friday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,318.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,387.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $50,663,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 531.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

