Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $940.82

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 940.82 ($11.37) and traded as low as GBX 849.55 ($10.27). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 890 ($10.75), with a volume of 10,391 shares trading hands.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £314.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 888.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 940.82.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrey Berzins purchased 500 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £4,750 ($5,739.49).

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.