Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 0.69. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

About Ooma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ooma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Ooma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

