Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of OOMA opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 0.69. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
