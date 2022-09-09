Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
OOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
