Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 43.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

