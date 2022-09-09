Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.59

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $26.50. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 104,742 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.