Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.59

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $26.50. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 104,742 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.