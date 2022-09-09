Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 226,096 shares changing hands.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $52,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 481,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.