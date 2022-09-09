Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 226,096 shares changing hands.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $52,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
