Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 870.50 ($10.52).

Several research firms have weighed in on PSON. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Pearson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Stock Up 1.0 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 903.20 ($10.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 831.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 777.86. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 905.20 ($10.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.