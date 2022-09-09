PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. 128,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 915,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

