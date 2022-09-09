Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.12. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

