PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.9 %

PerkinElmer stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

