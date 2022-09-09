Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,616 ($31.61).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Persimmon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,464.50 ($17.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,734.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,010.48. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 653.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.66. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,398 ($16.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

