Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 58.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 37.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 149,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,393,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

