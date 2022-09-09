Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 520,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

