Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

NYSE PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

