Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

