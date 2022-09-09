Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 31.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.