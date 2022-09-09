Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $35.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 31.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.