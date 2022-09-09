Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE PNW opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

