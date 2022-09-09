Piper Sandler Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASAN. Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

NYSE ASAN opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

