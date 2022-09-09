Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 6%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 10,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 94,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,416,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,942,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

