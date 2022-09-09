Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,062 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

