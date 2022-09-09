POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Up 5.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 56,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 26,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several analysts recently commented on POET shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

