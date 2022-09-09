PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,458.87

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,458.87 ($17.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($17.16), with a volume of 3,625 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,458.87. The firm has a market cap of £603.50 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

About PPHE Hotel Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.