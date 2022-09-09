Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.39. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 105,341 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,823.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Predictive Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

