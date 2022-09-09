Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.39. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 105,341 shares trading hands.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,823.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
