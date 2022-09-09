Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

