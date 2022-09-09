Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Pretium Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

