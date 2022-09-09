Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.93. 2,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.