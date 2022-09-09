ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.
