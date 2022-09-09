ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $89.99 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76.

