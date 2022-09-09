Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $283,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,886,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,704,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

PRU stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

