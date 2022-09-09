Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 199,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

