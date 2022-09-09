Prudential PLC Acquires 271 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.37. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,454.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

