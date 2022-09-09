Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

