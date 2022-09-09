Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

