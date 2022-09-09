Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,284,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,353,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

