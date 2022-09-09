Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

