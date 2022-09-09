Prudential PLC Buys 9,646 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

