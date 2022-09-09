Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 26,327 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

PGR opened at $129.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

