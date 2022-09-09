Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 903.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 97,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $90.29 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

