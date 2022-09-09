Prudential PLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

