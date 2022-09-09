Prudential PLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

