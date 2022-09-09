Prudential PLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential PLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

