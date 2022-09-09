Prudential PLC Invests $2.83 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $234.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

