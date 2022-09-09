Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,802 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

