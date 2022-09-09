Prudential PLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $6,806,053. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.