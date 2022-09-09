Prudential PLC Purchases 1,801 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 190.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

